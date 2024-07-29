Lisa Loeber Joins S1 Medical as VP of Operations and Maritime

S1 Medical is pleased to announce the addition of Lisa Loeber to our team as Vice President of Operations and Maritime. Lisa adds over 35 years of workers' compensation experience with expertise in Marine, Maritime, and USL&H businesses to our organization. Her extensive experience in cost containment, evaluating coverage and claim exposure and developing special investigative units brings a new perspective to the S1 team.

In the role of Vice President of Operations and Maritime, Lisa will be responsible for assisting in the management of the operation by driving new operational initiatives, identifying areas of improvement and participating in product development. With her proven track record in client development and management, we are confident that Lisa will play a key role in S1 Medical's continued success and growth.

"I am extremely excited to join S1 Medical. Having spent many years on the client side, I was always incredibly impressed by their commitment to customer service, their ability to solve client issues with specialized solutions and their expertise in saving customers money. Looking forward to extending their client reach," said Loeber.