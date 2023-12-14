Lisa Haugan and An-Magritt Tinlund Ryste Honored by Lloyd's List

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime is pleased to see that Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime, and An-Magritt Tinlund Ryste, Director Next Generation Shipping, Kongsberg Maritime, joined the 2023 Lloyd’s List compilation of the 100 most influential people in the maritime industry.

Haugan and Ryste were co-listed for their work in decarbonising the shipping sector and for driving forward the technology and engineering behind autonomous shipping. Kongsberg Maritime delivers a range of products and systems for zero emissions and is developing technology for remote and autonomous shipping.

Haugan was also ranked #3 in Lloyd’s List’s Top 10 Technology Leaders for 2023, which recognised her role in fostering a company culture that attracts highly talented people with the skillsets needed for the future of maritime industry.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan joined Kongsberg Maritime in 2007 and was appointed President of Kongsberg Maritime on November 1, 2022, having previously held the role of EVP Deck Machinery & Motion Control and been Chief Financial Officer of Kongsberg Maritime.

An-Magritt Tinlund Ryste joined Kongsberg Group as a Maritime Trainee in 2009. Over the past seven years, she has been deeply involved in the technological, regulatory, and commercial aspects of ship autonomy. Her previous work includes engineering for control system automation and project manager of research consortiums.

An-Magritt is Kongsberg Maritime’s project owner on autonomous shipping for Horizon 2020, an EU-funded R&D project. In 2023, Kongsberg Maritime demonstrated its cutting-edge remote and autonomous technologies on two, real-world tests. One featured a 13-hour voyage by a cargo ship off the coast of Norway. The other featured a river barge conducting a complex journey through a canal network in Belgium.

Kongsberg Maritime subsequently won the Autonomous Shipping Award at the 2023 SMART4SEA EUROPORT Awards in Rotterdam.

In 2024, Kongsberg Maritime will continue its involvement in targeted research programmes in this area, as well as programmes and partnerships focusing on energy systems and efficiency, electrification, hydrodynamics, and future digital solutions for the shipping industry.