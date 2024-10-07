Liebherr Delivers STS Container Crane from Ireland to PSA Penn Terminals

[By: Liebherr]

Liebherr announces the handover of an additional STS crane to a longstanding customer, continuing its track record of providing state-of-the-art container handling technology to the North American market. With tover 130 Liebherr maritime cranes playing a crucial role in the region, Liebherr remains a trusted partner for US ports.

PSA Penn Terminals in Philadelphia, PA has received a third Liebherr STS crane, further expanding their fleet of Liebherr equipment. This delivery reflects Liebherr’s ongoing commitment to supporting its US customers with high-quality machinery and comprehensive local product support, ensuring smooth and efficient port operations. With customizable designs and various outreaches to suit specific needs, Liebherr has been providing container cranes to US ports from its Irish manufacturing base for over four decades.

“This delivery highlights Liebherr Container Cranes position as a trusted partner for US container ports. Manufactured in Ireland and supported by our experienced US-based team, our cranes provide secure, dependable, and high-efficiency solutions for ports across the country.” said Winston Ziegler, Head of Sales, Maritime Cranes, Liebherr USA, Co. “At a time when performance pressure is constant, Liebherr STS cranes offer industry-leading availability during vessel operations.”

Robust partnership

In September, PSA Penn Terminals received its third Liebherr STS crane, complementing the two commissioned in 2018. John Brennan, President, and CEO of PSA Penn Terminals commented “This new Liebherr ship to shore crane once again demonstrates our lasting commitment to being one of the best equipped, privately owned container terminals on the US East Coast. These facilities, combined with our dedicated and experienced work force, allow us to provide top-of-the-line efficient and reliable to our customers.”

The new STS crane features an 157 ft (48 m) outreach, a 60 ft (18.288 m) span, and a 50 ft (15 m) back reach. With a lift height of 115 ft (35 m) over rail and a safe working load (SWL) of 66 tonnes. The STS crane is designed to significantly boost operational efficiency and capacity at the terminal. The delivery strengthens the ongoing collaboration between Liebherr and PSA, reinforcing the terminal’s capacity for efficient, high-volume container handling. As a trusted partner, Liebherr remains focused on providing cutting-edge solutions that support the productivity and long-term success of key ports across the United States.

Speaking from Ireland, Declan O’Sullivan, General Manager Sales with Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd., said, “Our first container crane delivery to the USA was in 1978, and since then, we have continued to supply high-performing cranes to meet the needs of our customers. With Liebherr’s in-house design and manufacturing capabilities in Ireland and across Europe, we can provide prompt service and meet customer requirements across the USA.”

Liebherr remains committed to advancing container handling solutions for US ports, ensuring our customers stay at the forefront of innovation and operational efficiency.