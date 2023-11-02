Liberian Registry Hosts “Recognized Classification Societies Meeting”

[By: Liberian Registry]

On October 19th, the Liberian Registry hosted the 2023 "Recognized Classification Societies Meeting” in Reston, Virginia. Senior representatives from the Registry, all 13 Recognized Organizations (RO), and the US Coast Guard (USCG) attended. This forum presented an opportunity to discuss some of the unique challenges of world maritime transport. More specifically some of the discussions included Fleet and PSC Performance, upcoming IMO regulations, Joint Industry Projects, RO Oversight, the Hong Kong Convention, Electronic Data Exchange, and guidance on the use of biofuels.

Alfonso Castillero, Chief Executive Officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), commented “The RO Code and related agreement requires the Administration and its ROs to cooperate and maintain an effective dialogue by periodic Consultative Meetings.”

“We are honored to have hosted the representatives of all 13 ROs and the USCG who attended this event and to have had the opportunity to advance some of the more pressing challenges in this increasingly dynamic industry.”