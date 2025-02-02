Liberian Registry Appoints New Vice President of Technical at Miami Office

[By: Liberian Registry]

The Liberian Registry, the world’s largest ship registry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank H. Marmol as Vice President, Technical at our Miami office, effective January 2025.

With over 30 years of experience in the international maritime industry, Mr. Marmol brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization. His distinguished career includes key leadership roles such as Executive Director, Chief Technical Inspector, Technical Manager, Principal and Senior Surveyor, IRCA Registered Lead Maritime Auditor, ISM, ISPS, MLC, IMSAS auditor for the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and Marine Casualty Investigator.

Additionally, Mr. Marmol has played a pivotal role in maritime education, serving as a “Training of Trainers” expert. Through his theoretical and practical courses, he has successfully trained over 600 apprentices globally.

As Vice President, Technical, Mr. Marmol will oversee daily operations, technical services, and client support at the Liberian Registry’s Miami office. His primary focus will be on enhancing technical services and elevating the customer experience, ensuring the Registry continues to meet the dynamic needs of its global clientele.

“I have known Frank for over 20 years, and I can assure you that he is a tireless worker with a strong vocation— we are excited to add his expertise to the team,” said Alfonso Castillero, CEO of the Liberian Registry.

Expressing his excitement about the new role, Mr. Marmol stated: “I am honored to join LISCR and contribute my experience and dedication to the continued success of the Liberian Registry, the largest ship registry in the world.”