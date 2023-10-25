Liberian Registry Announces Opening of Miami, Florida Office

[By: LISCR]

The Liberian Registry is proud to announce the official opening of the Registry’s Miami, Florida office. Please refer to 800 Waterford Way, Suite 350, Miami, Florida 33126, USA. This office will serve as the primary center for Registration, Mortgage, and Deletion Services (RM&D). The Miami office will also provide technical and commercial services to our clients.

Alfonso Castillero, Chief Executive Officer of the Liberian International Ship and Corporate Registry (LISCR), commented “We are very excited to be adding Miami to the LISCR’s global base of regional offices. Our dedicated Miami Team is enthusiastic about providing the same exceptional service that our esteemed clients have come to expect from the Registry."