Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon New Chairman & CEO of BIO-UV Group

Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon NewChairman & CEO of BIO-UV Group

French water treatment specialist BIO-UV Group has appointed Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon as its new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, succeeding company founder Benoît Gillmann.

Mr Gillmann, who founded the company in 2000, said: “After more than 22 years of service dedicated to the development of BIO-UV Group, I have decided to sell my BIO-UV Group shares to focus on other projects and my family. I am proud of what we have achieved over the last two decades and thank all those past and present members of the BIO-UV Group family who have been key to that success. I am leaving the company in very capable hands.”

Laurent-Emmanuel Migeon, who has co-managed BIO-UV Group with Mr. Gillmann for the past five years, has a track record in the life sciences, environmental and agrifood sectors, preceded by ten years in finance with PricewaterhouseCoopers and Arthur Andersen.

An agricultural engineer with a master’s degree from INSEAD, Mr. Migeon joined BIO-UV Group in early 2018 as Chief Operating Officer and Deputy General Manager. He contributed significantly to the company’s successful IPO on the Euronext Paris exchange and subsequent fundraising instrumental to the acquisitions of Scotland-based Triogen Holdings from Suez, and the Toulouse-based company Corelec.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Migeon said: “It is an honor to have the opportunity to continue to represent BIO-UV Group in its next phases of growth while maintaining the high standards that have been the company’s hallmark since its creation by Benoît Gillmann more than 20 years ago.

"We will continue to strengthen and grow our position in the four markets we serve and continue to propel BIO-UV Group along a growth trajectory the Financial Times has ranked as one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies.”

BIO-UV Group designs manufactures and markets ultraviolet, ozone, salt electrolysis, and AOP (advanced oxidation process) technologies designed to disinfect and treat various on-land and on-sea water streams. This includes industrial and municipal water treatment, aquaculture and fisheries water treatment, recreational and leisure water treatment, and the treatment of ship’s ballast water by way of its BIO-SEA system.

https://www.bio-uv.com

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.