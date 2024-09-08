Launch of New Oriduct Segments Daggerboard & Steering Gear Announced at SMM

[By: Becker Marine Systems]

The Hamburg-based company, Becker Marine Systems, a leading provider of manoeuvring systems and energy-saving devices for the maritime industry, has recently introduced two new product segments aimed at optimising vessels‘ hydrodynamic performance. The new products, the Becker Daggerboard and the Becker Steering Gear have broadened the company‘s product

During a press conference held at the joint booth of Becker Marine Systems and its strategic partner Nakashima Propellers, Becker’s managing director Henning Kuhlmann announced, among other company news, the official market launch of two new product segments. Mr. Kuhlmann emphasized that one of the key principles of product development at Becker is continuous research aimed at driving innovation to optimise the hydrodynamic performance and efficiency of all vessels. The new product segments, Becker Daggerboard and Becker Steering Gear are an embodiment of this commitment.

Becker Daggerboard – Optimised handling of vessels with wind-assisted propulsion

The Becker Daggerboard is an anti-leeway fin developed at the Hamburg headquarters through thorough research and development. It has been designed for ships equipped with modern wind-assisted propulsion systems (WAPS). The daggerboard offers significant advantages in reducing drift and features a slim and effective design that can be integrated into various types of ships.

Reducing leeway can save power and make navigation more efficient. When using WAPS, the desired thrust ahead components drive the ship. Depending on the wind direction, there can also be stronger or weaker lateral force components leading to leeway from the desired course. Using a Daggerboard reduces these force components, requiring less compensation by the rudder. This increases efficiency and minimises power consumption.

There are two available models: a vertically retractable Daggerboard with an adjustable fin angle and a fixed fin Daggerboard that can be folded out from the hull. Both Daggerboard models can be completely retracted into the hull, avoiding interference in shallow waters, during engine-powered navigation, or while manoeuvring in harbours.

Becker Steering Gear – Mastering the seas with ease

Becker offers efficient rudder systems with premium manoeuvrability and reliability. It is a natural progression for them to supply perfectly matching steering gears. The Becker Steering Gear is equipped with a low-pressure hydraulic system, making it efficient, space-saving in design, and suitable for small steering gear compartments. The integrated bearings and rudder carrier of durable synthetic materials ensure long-lasting performance with minimal maintenance.

There are eight types of Becker Steering Gear available, with torques ranging from 160 KNm to 500 KNm, designed for smaller vessels such as supply vessels, fishing boats, anchor-handling tug supply vessels, and yachts. These high-performance steering systems offer numerous advantages, including single-source provision, focus on ship safety, and compliance with classification societies‘ regulations. The systems are designed for easy installation, handling, and low maintenance.

Becker products in high demand by the shipping industry

The company is emphasizing its position as a top provider of manoeuvering systems and energy-saving devices with some important orders. For example, it will be delivering five Becker Full Spade Rudders with twisted leading edge, with each rudder having an area of 125 m2, for Very Large Cruide Oil Carriers (VLCCs). These rudders are the largest that the company has provided for the maritime industry so far. The VLCCs are currently under construction at Qingdao Beihai shipyard for Euronav.

Becker Twist Rudders for large container ships are in high demand. An order has been placed for a series of ten 24,000 TEU vessels that are under construction at Jiangsu New Yangzi Shipbuilding for CMA CGM. This continuous sales success story highlights the strong market position of these efficient and reliable rudder systems.

In view of enhancing the propulsion efficiency of existing vessels, the retrofit of an Odfjell 37K chemical tanker to be retrofitted with a Becker Mewis Duct® and a Nakashima propeller is a great example of collaboration between Becker and Nakashima. It shows how ships can be converted for optimised hydrodynamic performance by combining expertise of two strong strategic partners. Since the introduction of the Becker Mewis Duct® in 2008, more than 2,500 vessels have been equipped with Becker Energy-Saving Devices. This has resulted in an impressive 18.7 million tons of CO2 saved to date.

Last but not least, the order to equip three ships of eye-catching design and concept that are being built at Wuchang shipyard for Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is exciting news. These RoRo vessels feature a wind-assisted propulsion system and will be fitted with Becker Daggerboards and Becker Flap Rudders with twisted leading edge and rudder bulb. Once completed, the innovative vessels will be operated for the transportation of Airbus components.