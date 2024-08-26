Launch of Dry Bulk Management Standard Platform

[By: Dry Bulk Centre of Excellence]

The Dry Bulk Centre of Excellence (DBCE) is proud to announce the launch of the Dry Bulk Management Standard (DryBMS) platform, marking a significant achievement for the maritime industry. It has taken four years of development through dedicated collaboration with leading shipowners and managers, together with risk management experts and supply chain stakeholders.

It’s a user-friendly online self-assessment tool for subscribing shipowners and stakeholders, which is designed to assess safety management processes and practices. There are 30 subject areas within four sections: Performance, People, Plant and Process.

All the data entered is confidential, only the subscriber can share it. The DryBMS self-assessment tool provides a score of a subscriber’s standing against industry expectations, at four levels; basic, intermediate, advanced and excellence; which provides a pathway for maintaining good current practice or management improvements.

By adopting the DryBMS framework a subscriber can show their dedication to safety improvement and can demonstrate their operations exceed fundamental requirements.

The welfare of crew, protection of the environment, and sustainable operation of assets form the bedrock of this initiative, all of which encourage companies towards better operational practices. This benefits not just ship owners, but all in the industry. We urge ship owners, managers, and other stakeholders across the dry bulk sector, to use this tool and to join us on this transformative journey to make dry bulk shipping stronger, safer, and more sustainable.