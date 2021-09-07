Landmark U.S. Waterways Decarbonization Report from ABS & Vanderbilt

ABS and Vanderbilt University have published a landmark report analyzing decarbonization strategies for U.S. inland waterways.

Decarbonization of the Inland Waterway Sector in the United States evaluates the potential for possible future propulsion technologies and alternative fuels to reduce carbon emissions. The report also demonstrates the feasibility of near-term electrification of smaller vessels operating on the inland river system with a case study and renderings of a weighted and balanced boat retrofitted with electrical propulsion.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of decarbonization efforts globally as well as regionally in the U.S. This collaborative study with one of the country’s leading universities evaluates the fuel and technology options and approaches that will help drive decarbonization of the U.S. inland waterways and support a safer and more sustainable fleet,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

“While the GHG profile of the inland waterways is low compared to other shipping sectors the need to decarbonize operations is growing more pressing all the time. The sector faces unique challenges and limitations and will require a bespoke emissions approach, which is analyzed in this study with Vanderbilt University. While electrification clearly offers smaller inland river vessels swift CO2 gains, the report also explores the wider decarbonization landscape that will need to be navigated to put this sector on a sustainable footing,” said Georgios Plevrakis, ABS Director Global Sustainability.

At Vanderbilt, the work was a collaboration between the Vanderbilt Center for Transportation and Operational Resiliency and the Vanderbilt Climate Change Initiative (VCCI).

“We are excited about some of the possibilities and pathways identified in this report. For example, we are hopeful that a pilot project based on river fleet boat electrification can be accomplished in the near term, which would inform scalability potential and cost, as well as further research needs,” said VCCI Director Leah Dundon. “These types of grand challenges can’t be undertaken alone—they require input and insight from a broad range of skill sets and expertise, so Vanderbilt was extremely pleased to collaborate with ABS on this project.”

This report is the latest in a series of industry-leading ABS sustainability guidance and leadership publications. The three-part ABS Low Carbon Shipping Outlook series, along with a range of ABS Sustainability Whitepapers can be downloaded from the ABS Marine Sustainability Resource Center here.

