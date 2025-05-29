LALIZAS and ATIVA NÁUTICA: United for Safety at Sea in Brazil

[By: LALIZAS]

LALIZAS continues its global expansion across the Americas. After entering North America with the acquisition of LALIZAS/ALEXANDER in 2018, REVERE SURVIVAL in 2024 and the launch of LALIZAS Canada in 2025, the company now sets sail for South America, proudly announcing the acquisition of ATIVA NÁUTICA, Brazil’s leading lifejacket manufacturer.

This milestone marks a significant step in the manufacturer’s global growth, while also celebrating a remarkable company that has shaped the safety nautical sector in Brazil for over two decades.

Founded in 1998 by Marta Lara and Roberto Sampaio in Campinas, São Paulo, Ativa began as a small venture in a 250 m2 space with just three employees. Through their commitment and dedication, alongside with their niece and partner Julia Ramalho, Ativa became Brazil’s leading name in lifesaving equipment. Today, the team has grown to 200 members, and Julia will continue her journey with LALIZAS to uphold Ativa’s culture and values. LALIZAS holds even greater respect for small businesses that have grown into successful organisations, as it also began with manufacturing in a small house in Piraeus, Greece, with just three employees.

Marta and Roberto seized the opportunity to become part of something greater. Partnering with LALIZAS meant not only aligning with shared values and principles but also joining forces with a group known for elevating businesses while honouring their legacy. Ativa chose LALIZAS, confident in its reputation for transforming companies into stronger, more profitable organisations without compromising their unique identity.

“Ativa is like my third child,” said Marta Lara. “Seeing Ativa as part of a global group with such a prestigious history makes us very proud and honoured. Knowing that LALIZAS will care for it, grow it, and respect its legacy gives me peace of mind.”

The safety equipment manufacturer has a strong record of accomplishment in this area, beginning with the acquisition of Italian companies in 2012 (Lofrans’, MAX POWER, Nuova Rade, and OCEAN Fenders), as well as ARIMAR in 2019, all of which are leaders in the nautical market, each with its own distinct character.

“This acquisition is a testament to LALIZAS’ global strength—not just as a manufacturer of safety equipment, but as a trusted industry leader known for empowering companies, transforming them into even more successful and profitable businesses, while always respecting their roots and people,” Stavros Lalizas, Founder & CEO of LALIZAS commented.

LALIZAS is thrilled to welcome Ativa to #thelalizasforce and is dedicated to advancing the nautical industry in Brazil through its extensive expertise and high-quality nautical equipment. “This move strengthens our position in the Americas and unlocks new opportunities in a thriving market. Together, we are setting new standards in safety — across continents,” he concluded.