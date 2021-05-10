Laborde Products Welcomes Two New Members to Their Sales Team

Bradley Matte and Lance Lapeyrouse

Bradley Matte of Morgan City, LA and Lance Lapeyrouse of Covington, Louisiana joined the Laborde Products team in March 2021. Lance and Bradley each carry an extensive resume that includes a history on both the sales and operations side of the maritime industry and engine business. Each member is responsible for growing and representing Laborde Products and its manufacturers throughout the Gulf Coast and South East coast. Matte will begin his sales journey with Laborde Products in the western portion of this territory and Lapeyrouse, the East.

Bradley comments, “I am excited to start a new challenge, I look forward to working with Laborde Products’ already extensive customer base and product offerings.” Lance brings a new perspective with his engine background and commented that, “I am excited to start a new challenge with Laborde and I look forward to providing the innovative experiences I have gained in the past to Laborde’s current and future customers.”

“We are thrilled to have both Bradley and Lance join our team and we are excited to see how we as a company can better support our customers with this growing team, said Trace Laborde, Laborde Products’ Vice President of Sales.



