Laborde Products Launches 40kW Diesel Generator

[By: Laborde]

Laborde Products launched its 40kW diesel generator and its subsequent lineup this quarter. The LPI-Y-40kW Yanmar diesel-powered generator is a Tier 3, 3.3 liter 4TNV98T-ZGGM. The 4TNV98T is a 4-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine with a rated speed of 1800rpm. At max the generator's output is 45kW, this phase 3 diesel generator maintains 150 amps @ 208v.

Laborde’s 40kW can either be radiator or keel cooled, depending on the specifications, and is designed with a structural steel skid and Dynagen control panel. Burning a total of 3.5 GPH, the LPI-Y-40kW is cost-effective when compared to its competitors.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our new line of generators, starting with the 40kW marine auxiliary Yanmar 4TNV98. Whether keeping the lights on or running the winches, this 40kW is hard to pass up when compared to the cost of its competitors,” said Trace Laborde, Vice President of Sales of Laborde Products.

