La Spezia Terminal Appoints Alfredo Scalisi as Managing Director

By The Maritime Executive 05-19-2020 05:21:47

Italy’s La Spezia Container Terminal (LSCT), operated by Contship Italia Group, today announced that the Board of Directors of La Spezia Container Terminal S.p.A. appointed Alfredo Scalisi as Managing Director on April 24th 2020. Alfredo Scalisi joined LSCT as General Manager on July 1st 2019.



“As Contship Italia Group President and on behalf of La Spezia Container Terminal Board of Directors, we wish Antonio Scalisi to successfully continue developing La Spezia terminal, representing one of Contship Italia Group’s strategic investments in Italy" stated Ms. Cecilia Eckelmann-Battistello.

