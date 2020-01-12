L.I.N.K. Global to Provide Logistics Services for ShipParts.com

By The Maritime Executive 01-09-2020 11:29:00

L.I.N.K. Global, one of the oldest established international network of independent forwarders, has signed a cooperation agreement with ShipParts.com, the rapidly expanding marine e-commerce platform, in which both parties will explore a myriad of mutually beneficial digitalization projects.

Initially, the new agreement will see the companies cooperate on the delivery of spare parts procured using the ShipParts.com platform, with the Shanghai-headquartered company employing L.I.N.K, Global’s logistics services to ship equipment to anywhere the customer requires in the world. Most e-procurement platforms typically do not provide logistics services, usually leaving buyers to collect their purchased items themselves ex-factory and make their own delivery arrangements.

On signing the agreement, Usman Rehman, Chairman of L.I.N.K. Global, said: “We are delighted to have entered into a strategic alliance with ShipParts.com. The agreement we have signed today will undoubtedly lead to more effective procurement for the global maritime industry. ShipParts.com will be able to use L.I.N.K. GLOBAL members’ logistical services for all equipment and spares transacted over the platform.”

David Luan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ShipParts.com, said: “By tapping into L.I.N.K. Global’s extensive network of independent forwarders across 240 offices in 63 countries, we can deliver equipment directly to the ship, port or shipyard. Through L.I.N.K. Global we streamline the customs clearance processes, resulting in a more efficient delivery. No other e-procurement platform is providing the maritime industry with such a complete door-to-door and door-to-ship logistics service.”

The agreement is expected to evolve, with both companies looking at ways of integrating L.I.N.K. Global’s member services more closely with the ShipParts.com platform to deliver more holistic digital procurement solutions. L.I.N.K. Global logistical services will be integrated on ShipParts.com platform on check-out for transacted equipment and spares purchases. A tracking function to monitor the shipments across each phase of the delivery process till ultimate destination.

Further projects planned aim to explore supply chain visibility and optimise inventory management with fast moving spares being strategically stored at selected L.I.N.K. Global member network of warehouses, improving response times especially for urgent enquiries.

