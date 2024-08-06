KVH Expands Starlink, Flexibility with New Plans and Value-Added Services

[By: KVH Industries, Inc.]

Meeting commercial and leisure marine demand, KVH activated more than 1,000 Starlink terminals since the start of 2024, the fastest-growing service in KVH’s history

KVH Industries, Inc., continued its rapid integration of Starlink low earth orbit service and terminals into its portfolio with today’s announcement of new airtime plans and additional value-added services designed to make the popular maritime connectivity service more flexible and valuable to commercial and leisure vessels.

KVH’s new custom monthly data plans, offering 100 GB, 300 GB, 600 GB, and 2,500 GB packages, provide an expanded array of choices, enabling fleet operators and boaters to select the plan best suited to each vessel and crew’s unique needs and budget. At the same time, KVH is now offering voice calling with its global VoIP service, which can outfit any Starlink-equipped vessel with two voice lines plus as many as ten virtual local numbers so calls to the vessel avoid long-distance charges.

“Starlink is an exciting part of our multi-orbit, multi-channel portfolio, one that offers outstanding communications to commercial crews and leisure boaters worldwide,” says Brent C. Bruun, KVH’s chief executive officer. “We’re thrilled to make Starlink available with expanded data plans and valuable supporting services, such as VoIP calling, global VSAT companion service, KVH’s advanced CommBox™ Edge Communications Gateway, and our premier 24/7/365 live airtime and technical support. Owners and operators of commercial vessels and leisure yachts appreciate the breadth and quality of our integrated solutions and support. The result is the fastest growth of any connectivity service in our history, with more than 1,000 new Starlink terminal activations for new and existing customers since the start of the year.”