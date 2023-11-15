KVH Crew Wellbeing Solutions Honored with 2023 CAREER4SEA Europort Award

[By: KVH Industries, Inc.]

On November 10, 2023, the SAFETY4SEA organization and Europort honored KVH Industries, Inc. with its 2023 CAREER4SEA Europort Award for Crew Welfare. The award, presented during Europort 2023, recognizes KVH’s longstanding commitment to improving crew wellbeing through connectivity solutions and crew content services. Chris Watson, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at KVH, states, “We are grateful for this acknowledgment of KVH’s efforts to ensure seafarers are always connected to friends and family as well as to news and entertainment. Commercial seafarers keep the world’s commerce moving in working conditions that can be challenging, solitary, and far from home. We aim to ensure these women and men are engaged with their crewmates, in touch with those on land, and motivated through connections and relevant content. Thank you to SAFETY4SEA and Europort for their recognition of our efforts.”

KVH is proud to support crew welfare for seafarers worldwide with a continued focus on connectivity technology, services, and content. KVH Link is the company’s signature crew welfare service featuring hundreds of news stories, movies, TV shows, music and karaoke, social videos, sporting events and stats, and documentaries. KVH Link content provides a welcome individual diversion when crew members are off watch and an opportunity for crew interaction and camaraderie when gathered together. For vessels not equipped with a KVH hybrid or VSAT terminal, the KVH linkHUB solution delivers blockbuster movies and TV programs monthly to vessels via secure drives and an onboard media server. KVH’s innovative TracNet™ terminals feature integrated satellite, cellular, and Wi-Fi technology with intelligent, automatic switching to keep vessels and crew connected to the best available communication option. The product line is the first to offer a fully integrated hybrid maritime solution of this type, utilizing an algorithm that assesses factors such as availability, cost, and quality of data connection to deliver the best performance consistently.

KVH also strives to remove financial and operational barriers to ensure fleet owners and managers can bring its technology and content quickly and affordably for operations and crew. Cost effective subscription bundles to KVH Link are available, and delivery methods ensure a vessel’s data plan andInternet speed are unaffected. KVH’s AgilePlans ® ONE service allows ships to bring world-class connectivity hardware onboard with no CAPEX, flexible monthly subscriptions, subsidized shipping and installation, and zero maintenance costs. AgilePlans ONE customers receive NEWSlink ™ Print and SPORTSlink ™ Stats as part of their subscription.

