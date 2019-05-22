KVH Appoints Ken Loke as VP for Asia-Pacific Region

By MarEx 2019-05-22 14:06:08

KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), is pleased to announce that Ken Loke has been named Vice President – Asia Pacific, to direct all initiatives for KVH in this important region. Mr. Loke has extensive experience in satellite and managed services with top companies active in the telecommunications and maritime industries. KVH provides connectivity solutions for the maritime market, including global mini-VSAT Broadbandsm services used by thousands of vessels worldwide.

“I look forward to leading the KVH team in Asia Pacific at this exciting time, when the maritime industry is rapidly migrating to VSAT services to reap the benefits of digitalization,” says Mr. Loke. “KVH’s end-to-end solution, new HTS products, and AgilePlans® subscription-based offerings enable ship operators to take advantage of the benefits of global connectivity.”



Prior to joining KVH, Mr. Loke held the positions of chief commercial officer and chief executive officer for Eutelsat – Asia Pacific, and senior vice president for General Electric Satellite for North Asia, Southeast Asia, and the Oceania region. A Singaporean citizen, Mr. Loke speaks English, Mandarin, Bahasa, and Cantonese.



“We are delighted to welcome Ken to KVH to direct our initiatives in the dynamic Asia-Pacific region, an important center of the maritime industry,” says Mark Woodhead, KVH’s executive vice president for mobile connectivity. “Ken’s extensive background in the satellite industry and his deep familiarity with the region make him an invaluable leader.”

Mr. Loke has a master’s degree in business administration from the National University of Singapore and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical and production engineering.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone® and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadbandsm network, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

