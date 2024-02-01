KT Marine Selects Damen for Speedy Delivery of New Fast Ferry 4212

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards has signed a contract to build a new Fast Ferry 4212 (FFe 4212) for South Korean ferry operator KT Marine. The contract signifies the continuing success of not only Damen’s standing in the South Korean ferry sector, but also of the proven design of the FFe 4212. Due to its forward-thinking building strategy, Damen will be able to deliver the vessel by mid-2024.

Damen-built Fast Ferries have become an increasingly common site in South Korean waters in recent years. This trend is set to continue with this latest vessel for KT Marine, marking the seventh Damen Fast Ferry built for the Korean market. Moreover, the FFe 4212 is an especially suitable design as this new vessel will be the fifth to be built for South Korean operators.

It was this proven market position and outstanding performance that brought Damen to KT Marine’s attention. “The Fast Ferry 4212 from Damen excels in both quality and delivery time,” said Mr. Og Yeol Bag, President of KT Marine, after signing the contract with Damen. “In addition, our management team holds a strong belief that our choice of Damen for the Fast Ferry 4212 will enable us to elevate our service to the highest standards, comfort and reliability for our valued customers.”

The FFe 4212 is a 42-metre long aluminium catamaran that can carry up to 423 passengers and has a maximum speed of 40 knots. The power required to achieve such speeds is provided by four main engines delivering 5,760 bkW of power to four waterjets. The model is known for its reliability and high level of onboard comfort. To this end, KT Marine will be deploying the new vessel on a route between Yeosu harbour and Geomundo Island (off the south coast of South Korea).

Just as with its other best-selling vessel designs, Damen builds the FFe 4212 with a speculative building strategy. As such, the vessel ordered by KT Marine is already under construction at Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam and is expected to be ready for delivery by mid-2024.

KT Marine is a new client for Damen, a fact referred to by Damen’s Regional Sales Director Asia-Pacific Thomas Röwekamp shortly after signing the contract. “We are honoured to welcome KT Marine into the Damen family,” he said. “They reviewed all the options available before choosing our successful Fast Ferry 4212. The proven and reliable Fast Ferry 4212 will be yet another great addition to South Korea’s ferry market and of course for the scenic route from Yeosu to Geomundo Island.”