KR Signs MOU with KEPCO for Offshore Wind Projects

LEE Yongsok, Executive Vice President of KR’s Business Division (sixth from left) and KIM Jonghwa, Head of KEPCO’s Offshore Wind Project (sixth from right) at the MOU signing ceremony.

[By: Korean Register]

Korean Register (KR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreeing to technical cooperation in the development and construction of offshore wind power projects with Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO).

KEPCO plans to build a 2.7 GW offshore wind power plant by 2029, near the Korean south west coast to increase the distribution rate of renewable energy in Korea. KR and KEPCO will continue their partnership to develop and construct the power plant safely to the highest technical standards.

Under the MOU, KR will provide technical advice on safety, adequacy of construction, production and maintenance during the construction of the offshore wind power plant. In addition, KR will work to enhance the technical competitiveness of the companies involved in the power plant project by providing detailed survey and engineering services.

LEE Yongsok, Executive Vice President of KR’s Business Division said: “This is a significant agreement and KR is proud to be a key player in this national project to improve the distribution rate of renewable energy across the country”. He added: “As the only offshore wind certification agency in Korea, we will support KEPCO’s offshore wind power complex with our technical expertise, ensuring that it is built and operated safely.”

With many wind power experts at KR, the society has developed its offshore wind-based technology through various construction projects and R&D experience. As a result, the organization is certifying several offshore wind power plants currently under development in Korea.

