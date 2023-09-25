KPI OceanConnect Announces Promotion of Mark Perrins to Managing Director

Mark Perrins, Managing Director, KPI OceanConnect London Ltd

[By: KPI OceanConnect]

Mark Perrins has been promoted to the position of Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect London Ltd as of 1st August 2023. Mark joined the KPI OceanConnect group in 2009 in a trading role, and subsequently received promotions to Team Leader in 2013 and Trading Manager in 2016. Mark has more than 22 years’ experience in the shipping industry, having previously worked for two large shipping companies.



James Enston, Regional Head of EMEA commented: “I’m delighted that Mark has accepted the opportunity to take the next step of his career within KPI OceanConnect and I look forward to him contributing more directly to the management of the KPI OceanConnect group of companies. Mark is a great asset to our organisation with his extensive knowledge of shipping and experience in global sales and account management. Mark’s business acumen combined with his highly professional approach will benefit our business partners and play an important role in the future growth and direction of the company.”



Mark Perrins added: “It is a privilege to accept the position of Managing Director of KPI OceanConnect London. Having joined the team nearly 15 years ago I have a great affiliation with my colleagues and the culture of KPI OceanConnect. I am excited to be able to take the next step in my career where I look forward to becoming a stakeholder within the management team and build upon achievements for the greater benefit of the brand.”



KPI OceanConnect’s London office serves as the headquarters for the group, hosting several group functions and entities. The company recently expanded and refitted the office, taking possession of 5th floor in addition to the existing 7th floor at 108 Cannon Street in the City of London.



James Enston said: “The office expansion is part of our long-term strategy. Our new office puts us in a fantastic position to accommodate growth of our teams to extend our service offering and serve our partners around the world. It is very important for us that we provide a professional and dynamic work environment to retain and attract the best talent.”

