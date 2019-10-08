KOTUG and Horizon Maritime Services Launch Joint Venture in Canada

KOTUG International B.V. (KOTUG) and Horizon Maritime Services Ltd (Horizon Maritime) are pleased to announce that they have formed ‘KOTUG Canada’, a joint venture company which will offer terminal and harbour towage services across Canada.

The joint venture looks forward to developing a strong presence within the Canadian terminal and harbour towing market. The strategic partnership brings complimentary skills from each partner and the sharing of joint experience, expertise, and best practices will generate outstanding value for customers.

“We are very pleased to partner with the world leaders in sustainable marine towing operations, combining our local experience and expertise to offer Canadian customers a top-notch level of towage services,” comments Steve Widmeyer, Chief Operating Officer, Horizon Maritime.

Osman Munir, Chief Commercial Officer, KOTUG adds, “KOTUG continues to expand internationally and looks forward to providing sustainable industry-leading equipment and services to our Canadian customers. We have selected Horizon Maritime as our partner based on our relationship with its leadership team and on its focus on people and safety. We look forward to working together and delivering on our promise to exceed our customers’ expectations.”

KOTUG has built a strong reputation as an innovator in the maritime industry thanks to years of experience and

knowledge in the towage field. KOTUG is renowned for establishing solid, long-term business relationships with leading clients in industries such as Oil & Gas, Mining, Renewables, Offshore, and Port Authorities for high demand operations. It continues to invest strongly in sustainable innovations to improve its services for the benefit of the entire maritime industry. Examples are the invention and deployment of the highly manoeuvrable RotorTug®, hybrid tugs, Infield Support Vessel, a dispatch tug planning solution, and various other maritime solutions to contribute to a green maritime environment.

