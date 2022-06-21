KOTUG, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy & King Abdulaziz University Sign MoU

Image courtesy of KOTUG

[By: KOTUG]

KOTUG Training & Consultancy, the training and consultancy division of KOTUG International, Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy (ADMA), the regional leader in the Middle East region in the provision of simulator space and nautical training provider, and the Faculty of Maritime Studies (FMS) at King Abdulaziz University (KAU), a leading maritime education and maritime training provider in Saudi Arabia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a long-term strategic partnership. The MoU encompasses the investigation of a close partnership for knowledge sharing, building and upgrading the training facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and to enhance the training of (tug) Masters, ships’ crews and Pilots by certified KOTUG trainers at these training facilities.

In recent years Saudi Arabia has been on a drive to grow its network of ports, as part of what has become a period of transformation for the Kingdom’s port infrastructure, in line with the countries Vision 2030. Facing an increasing demand for qualified maritime professionals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, FMS is seeking ways to increase its capabilities whilst maintaining its best-in-class training, for which the organisation is renowned. Joining forces with strong knowledge partners KOTUG and ADMA, assures FMS to remain the number one training facility in the region, and significantly broaden its training-portfolio. It also supports the countries’ recently declared pursuit to enhancing maritime security and safety, and protecting the marine environment, as well as accelerating the implementation of the initiatives of the IMO to reduce pollution resulting from maritime navigation, in line with the first objective of the establishment of the organisation which is to work to raise the efficiency of maritime safety and reduce marine pollution. Training is an important driver of success to achieve these goals which we sincerely endorse.

Patrick Everts, General Manager of KOTUG Training & Consultancy: “We are extremely happy with this strategic partnership. As the only ISO 9001 certified tug training company in the world, we set high standards for the training facilities it uses, to work together with two strong knowledge partners enable us to go beyond todays market demands. Our training method consists of three components, classroom and simulator training at state-of-the-art simulators, and on board training. It is a proven didactic method for the best training results, preparing the students for expected and unexpected real-life situations. We are looking forward to starting our training and providing students with our highly regarded KOTUG Training Certificate, ensuring more safety and efficiency to the maritime industry.”

Dr Yasser Al Wahedi, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime Academy, AD Ports Group, said: “It is our great privilege to be a part of this valued collaboration that aims to enhance the level of maritime education available in the GCC region, elevating the professional development of future seafarers to new heights. As one of the region’s leading facilitators of maritime education, we stand ready to share our expertise and insights on how innovation can be incorporated into the modern curriculum, and as a champion in the development and implementation of maritime simulator technologies, we can leverage our experience to aid the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to modernise its maritime education infrastructure and capabilities.”

Dr. Faisal W. Althobiani, Dean of Faculty of Maritime Studies (FMS): “We are delighted in this Cooperation Agreement and in the effort taken from the schedule of your essential concerns to attend this event. The Faculty of Maritime Studies is considered one of the distinctive faculties in King Abdul-Aziz University and highlights its importance as being the first faculty in the Kingdom which provides high-quality maritime education to produce competent Saudi qualified personnel in the field of hydrographic surveying and maritime transport that fulfil the standards of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) and the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO). Also, to keep pace with the requirements of modern development in technology, economic and security fields, the preservation of the environment, and maritime safety”.

