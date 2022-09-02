Kongsberg to Supply Propellers and Shaft Lines to German Navy

Kongsberg Maritime Sweden AB (KONGSBERG) is pleased to announce a contract award with Damen Naval to supply four shipsets of KONGSBERG Controllable Pitch Propeller systems along with associated hubs, blades, hubcaps and shaft lines, for the German Navy’s new F-126 frigates.

The F-126 platform, due to enter service from 2028, will have an overall length of around 160 metres and displacement of approximately 10.000 tons. It will accommodate up to 114 crew members with 80 additional berths. The multipurpose frigate is capable for operational missions in all maritime warfare domains, but is also able to perform other duties, such as: enforcing naval embargos, counter-piracy missions, long time maritime patrolling, maritime escort and convoy tasks, the support of special forces, and to act as a command ship for task groups.

The four ships, each with two propellers and shaft lines, will be constructed entirely in Germany at shipyards in Wolgast, Kiel and Hamburg. The building program is set to deliver the ships between 2028 and 2031, with the option to build two more after 2032, with an extended scope of Kongsberg Maritime equipment.

The Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBW) contracted Damen Naval to design and construct the vessels in 2020. The propeller/shaft line system is the successful result of a close cooperation between Damen Naval, Kongsberg Maritime, HSVA test institute from Hamburg and the classification society.

“We are proud and excited to be partners with Damen in this very important program,” says Maria Bergsman, responsible for the sale at Kongsberg Maritime. “Our long relationship working closely with Damen and with a mutual understanding of the required technology, managed by our experienced and dedicated Project Management teams will be an important success factor in building these frigates.”

“Kongsberg Maritime´s professional, customer driven and dedicated approach made it an easy choice when it came to sourcing the CP-propeller systems for the new frigates”, says Dirk Henneberg, the F126 Project Procurement Manager.

Kongsberg Maritime has a long history of collaboration on naval shipbuilding projects with Damen Naval. Reference projects include, among others, the ASRV Nuyina (the icebreaker for Australia), the HNLMS Karel Doorman (Joint Support Ship), HNLMS Den Helder (Combat Support Ship) and SIGMA frigates.

