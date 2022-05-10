KONGSBERG to Deliver Electrical and Control Tech to Yinson for FPSO

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) is pleased to announce that it has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) agreement with the global offshore production contractor Yinson for the supply of an integrated suite of electrical and control equipment for a floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel currently under conversion.

The contract scope covers KONGSBERG’s E-house, electrical, control, safeguarding and telecommunication equipment solutions, and also includes service support on board the Maria Quitéria FPSO owned by Yinson.

FPSO Maria Quitéria,is on schedule to commence work in 2024 at the Jubarte field, part of Parque de Baleias area in the North Campos Basin, Espirito Santo Statein the waters off Brazil, for field operator Petrobras. The vessel is Yinson's second project award with Petrobras and its third project award in Brazil, in line with the group's plans to expand its presence in this high-growth country.

KONGSBERG will utilize its experience as an EIT (Engineering and Information Technology) EPC contractor working alongside Yinson to enable both organizations to leverage their dedicated and professional people to work together effectively as one team.

“Yinson is committed to doing our part to improve global access to affordable, reliable energy through our position as a top tier FPSO contractor,” says Noel Denton, Yinson Project Manager. “We are bringing our extensive knowledge and experience into the FPSO Maria Quitéria project and are eager to again have Kongsberg Maritime working together with us and the other contractors to achieve yet another successful project.”

“We are building on our strong position for delivering integrated solutions for control and safeguarding, telecommunications and electrical packages for all seagoing and offshore installations,” adds Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime. “Maria Quitéria will join a fleet of more than 30,000 KONGSBERG-supported vessel installations worldwide. KONGSBERG is pleased to demonstrate its capabilities once again in this market and will be calling upon its technologies and proven business systems to ensure the ongoing success of this project, which has an estimated lifecycle of 25 to 30 years.”

