Kongsberg Maritime Wins Contract with Maritime Partner AS for SAR Vessels

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has entered into a contract with Norwegian shipbuilder Maritime Partner AS for the delivery of waterjets and control systems for seven new Search and Rescue (SAR) vessels. These vessels are being built for the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO), reinforcing a strong Nordic collaboration in support of mission-critical maritime operations.

Each of the seven SAR vessels will be equipped with two Kongsberg Maritime S50-3/CA waterjets and the Jet Control System – Extended, providing enhanced manoeuvrability, reliability, and performance in demanding rescue missions. The vessels will be constructed at Maritime Partner’s yard in Ålesund, Norway, with deliveries scheduled to begin in February 2027.

“This contract highlights the strength of Nordic cooperation and our shared commitment to delivering high-performance propulsion solutions for demanding operational environments,” said Per Håvard Siljan Hjukse, Executive Vice President, Propulsion & Handling, Kongsberg Maritime. “We are pleased to support Maritime Partner and DALO with our Kamewa waterjet technology designed for the critical demands of SAR operations.”

The Kongsberg Kamewa S50-3/CA waterjets are engineered for high-speed performance, low maintenance, and precise control – ideal for the rapid response and agility required in SAR missions.

Maritime Partner AS has expressed enthusiasm about the partnership and the opportunity to showcase Nordic engineering excellence with these new vessels.

SVP Sales and Marketing, Henrik Myklebust at Maritime Partner AS says: “It has been a pleasure to work with the Kongsberg Maritime team for this project. They have been very supportive and given us all the information and help we needed to end up with a state-of-the-art project and we feel confident that we have made the right choice of water jets for our Alusafe 2200 SAR Vessel. We are really looking forward to continuing this great co-operation."