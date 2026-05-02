Kongsberg Maritime Wins Contract with French Naval Academy in Lanvéoc

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime, a global marine technology company providing innovative and reliable technology solutions for all marine industry sectors has been awarded a contract by the French Navy (Ministère des Armées et des anciens combattants) to deliver advanced ship bridge simulation systems to the French Naval Academy, École Navale, located in Lanvéoc near Brest, France.

The contract was awarded following a competitive tender process in which Kongsberg Maritime achieved the highest overall evaluation score. The new simulation systems will support the academy’s longstanding mission of educating and training naval cadets and officers. With more than 200 years of history, École Navale is widely recognised as one of the world’s most prestigious naval education institutions.

The delivery, scheduled for october2026, will include four fully equipped K-Sim Navigation high-fidelity ship bridge simulators. Each simulator will feature integrated radar systems and a 270-degree visual environment using high-end projection technology to enable realistic and immersive team training scenarios.

The project also includes integration of Virtual Reality and Mixed Reality 3D visualisation, two hybrid bridges designed for multi-purpose training, as well as desktop simulators configured for ECDIS training in a classroom environment. In addition, Kongsberg Maritime will develop several customised warship models and sailing areas tailored to the operational requirements and training objectives of the French Navy.

Commandant Gabriel, French Navy, comments: “This simulator investment will replace our previous training system, and we are pleased that Kongsberg Maritime met our expectations for a high-end training solution. The new simulators will provide access to high-quality simulation technology with advanced navy functionality enabling highly realistic and effective training for our cadets and officers.”

“Approximately 30 years ago, we delivered simulators to the French Navy for the first time. We are therefore very pleased to confirm our relationship and continue supporting the high-quality training of their cadets and officers,” says Are Føllesdal Tjønn, Managing Director - Simulation at Kongsberg Maritime. “With this investment, the French Naval Academy will join a global community of leading naval academies that rely on Kongsberg Maritime simulation technology for immersive training and education.”

With this delivery, Kongsberg Maritime further strengthens its long-standing position as a trusted partner to navies worldwide. The solution delivered to École Navale combines high-fidelity simulation, advanced visualisation technologies, and tailored naval functionality to support safe, effective, and future-ready training.

The new simulators will enable the French Naval Academy to train cadets and officers in complex operational scenarios, enhance team performance, and prepare crews for real-world missions in an increasingly demanding maritime environment.