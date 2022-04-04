Kongsberg Maritime Wins €20 Million Contract for Equipment Package

Kongsberg Maritime is supplying integrated equipment packages for two of IWS’ new CSOVs/SOVs, augmenting two similar vessels which KM is already equipping

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Further to the announcement in June 2021 of the contract to design and equip two construction service operation vessels (CSOVs/SOVs) for the Norway-based offshore wind service company Integrated Wind Solutions ASA (IWS), Kongsberg Maritime (KM) is pleased to announce a contract for integrated equipment packages for two further vessels in the series for delivery in H1 2024.

IWS already has the two identical vessels on order for delivery in 2023, mentioned above, and option agreements for up to two additional vessels, making this a potential six-vessel series.

This fleet has been designed specifically for the renewable offshore wind market, with a clear focus on reduced emissions and enhanced sustainability. The vessels will be built to Kongsberg Maritime’s UT 5519 DE design by the shipyard China Merchant Heavy Industries (CMHI), with which KM has a long and close relationship.

The UT 5519 DE has a novel double-ended hull form and propulsion set-up, incorporating results from research and development projects as well as operational experience from Kongsberg Maritime’s wind farm service vessel designs to minimise emissions and maximise manoeuvrability and efficiency.

The vessels are built around a technological backbone provided by the comprehensive KM-supplied integrated equipment solution, which includes permanent magnet azimuth thrusters, generators, electrical systems, a fully integrated bridge with navigation, dynamic positioning (DP) and automation systems, deck machinery equipment and control systems.

“We see increased interest in our vessels and the integrated services that IWS provides,” says CEO of IWS Lars-Henrik Røren, “as demonstrated by our charter contracts with Dogger Bank Offshore Windfarm.”

“We are very pleased to strengthen and build upon our relationship with KONGSBERG,” adds Christopher Andersen Heidenreich, COO of IWS, “both through the design and development phase and in the future, as we look forward to continuing to work together to ensure that our vessels operate as sustainably, humanely and efficiently as possible.”

“IWS’s determination to promote humane, environmentally-friendly, safe and efficient offshore operations is entirely consistent with KONGSBERG’s mission to incorporate sustainability in everything we do,” concludes Egil Haugsdal, President, Kongsberg Maritime. “This fleet of important and highly innovative vessels will set a new benchmark for CSOVs, further reinforcing Kongsberg Maritime’s market position in the growing renewable energy segment.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.