Kongsberg Maritime to Supply Integrated Technology Package for Svitzer

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract from Cochin Shipyard Ltd. (CSL) to deliver a fully integrated equipment and technology package for Svitzer’s next generation of full?electric TRAnsverse tugs. The contract covers four vessels, with options for four additional units, and represents a significant step in Svitzer’s strategy to advance efficient, zero?emission harbour and terminal towage.

Kongsberg Maritime’s scope extends across the full electrical and automation architecture, including DC and AC switchboards, PM Propulsion motors, and necessary shore charging equipment. Each tug will be primarily powered by a 4,8MWh battery pack. Centralised automation and control will be delivered via the K?Chief system and K?Chief PMS, enabling seamless integration from propeller to battery and effortless “one-touch-mode” changes.

The tugs will each be equipped with two Kongsberg Maritime US L Drive azimuth thrusters with 2.8?metre nozzles, powered by 2,000kW permanent magnet motors and managed through the AquaPilot thruster control system. The thrusters provide high propulsion efficiency and precise manoeuvrability, meeting the demands of complex harbour and terminal operations.

To support high?performance towage capability, Kongsberg Maritime will also supply a hydraulic escort winch, two capstans and two chain stoppers per vessel, offering fast render and recovery speeds suited to advanced escort profiles.

Mark Callaway, Senior Sales Manager – Tugs, Kongsberg Maritime, said: “With this order, Svitzer have made the bold statement that they see emission free operations are no longer in contradiction with vessel economics. Our efficiency, state-of-the-art automation, and delivery capability are all differentiators that played a part in our selection. We are very much looking forward to working with CSL to make this vision a reality.”

Annette Holte, Country Manager India at Kongsberg Maritime, added: “This contract is an important milestone for India’s growing capability in advanced, sustainable vessel construction. It underlines Kongsberg Maritime’s long?term commitment to India and aligns with the ambitions of the Make in India initiative, where we continue to invest in partnerships, competence development and local industry capacity. Working alongside Cochin Shipyard on such a significant project demonstrates the strength of India’s role in the future of clean, high?technology maritime solutions.”

The high level of integration offered by Kongsberg Maritime’s technology suite supports Svitzer’s long?term objective of rolling out electric tugs across its global fleet, while ensuring efficient construction, dependable performance and reduced operational complexity for CSL.