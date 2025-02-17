Kongsberg Maritime Secures Contract to Equip Bibby Marine's eCSOV

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has won a major contract to supply an integrated package of equipment for Bibby Marine’s new eCSOV, the world’s first full-electric offshore vessel.

Kongsberg Maritime’s comprehensive package will be at the core of this advanced vessel’s systems. The company will provide full-electric rim-drive propulsion with azimuth and tunnel thrusters. The scope of supply also includes the automation system, full electrical control system, Dynamic Positioning, and thruster control.

The new eCSOV will feature the largest ever battery installation on an offshore vessel, with a capacity of 25MWh. Kongsberg Maritime’s equipment will seamlessly integrate with the battery system and optimise the use of energy on board.

UK-based Bibby Marine has commissioned this pioneering service operation vessel from Spain's Armon shipyard. The hybrid vessel will be capable of operating entirely on electricity for a full day, thanks to the 25MWh Blue Whale Battery Energy Storage System from Norway’s Corvus Energy. This lithium iron phosphate system, the largest maritime battery installation to date, will enable the vessel to operate on electricity for 24 hours.

Bibby Marine New Build Project Director, Gavin Forward said: “We are thrilled to embark on this pioneering journey with Kongsberg Maritime as one of our partners. This groundbreaking vessel, equipped with Kongsberg’s fully integrated package, including Rim Drive thruster units, will ensure our optimal efficiency and operational excellence.

“The eCSOV marks a significant milestone not only for Bibby Marine and its partners, but also for the entire maritime industry and will certainly push the boundaries of innovation in the offshore energy sector.”

Birger Teien Evensen, Sales Director – Offshore, at Kongsberg Maritime, said, “We are delighted to be part of this groundbreaking project with Bibby Marine, as they take hybrid operations in the offshore market, to the next level. Our integrated package of advanced maritime technologies will ensure the new eCSOV operates with unparalleled efficiency and sustainability, setting a new standard for the industry.”

The eCSOV will have engines running solely for charging, optimizing efficiency, extending battery life, and reducing emissions. A DC grid setup will minimize energy losses, and offshore charging systems will allow simultaneous battery charging and dynamic positioning.

The vessel is expected to be delivered in 2027.