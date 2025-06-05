Kongsberg Maritime & Offshore Leaders Launch Remote DP Operations Pilot

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Announced today at Nor-Shipping in Oslo, a pioneering partnership between Kongsberg Maritime, Solstad, Østensjø, DeepOcean, and Remota will see the launch of a pilot project to explore the potential for remote Dynamic Positioning (DP) operations in the offshore sector.

The pilot, set to begin later this year aboard the offshore vessel Normand Sentinel, will explore how remote technology can enhance operational flexibility and expand recruitment opportunities within the maritime industry. By enabling DP operations to be conducted from shore, the project aims to attract a wider and more diverse recruitment base.

The shore-based DP operator will work from a Remote Operations Centre (ROC) operated by Remota, supported by advanced connectivity and cybersecurity infrastructure.

This initiative represents a step toward smarter, more sustainable maritime operations. By leveraging cutting-edge remote technology, the project aims to enhance operational flexibility and unlock new efficiencies in offshore operations.

In its first phase, the pilot will involve two vessels: Solstad’s Normand Sentinel and Østensjø’s Edda Freya. Both vessels will maintain full onboard DP teams to ensure safety and provide comparative data. The project will also explore the viability of remote DP2 operations and assess a more flexible model for future operations.

Lisa Edvardsen Haugan, President of Kongsberg Maritime, said: “Together with our experienced, forward-thinking, and innovative partners Solstad, Østensjø, DeepOcean, and Remota, we aim to challenge established norms in the maritime industry through innovative remote technology, collectively addressing future challenges with proven technological solutions.”

Lars Peder Solstad, CEO of Solstad, added: “Together with DeepOcean and Østensjø, we are partnering up with Remota and Kongsberg Maritime to challenge the established by use of remote technology. By combining new technologies with operational experience, we see the opportunity to transfer functions such as DP operations from offshore to onshore.”

Kristian H. Vea, CEO of Østensjø, commented: “True progress starts with the right mindset—and the right partners. This collaboration places us at the forefront of remote offshore operations, reinforcing our commitment to advancing smarter, more sustainable maritime solutions.”

Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO of DeepOcean, said: “These great partners, aligned in our goals, and combining the best available technologies, will result in supporting DeepOcean’s vision of being the world-leading ocean service provider and staying at the forefront of remote and uncrewed operations, enabling efficiency gains for offshore energy operators.”

Sveinung Soma, CEO of Remota, concluded: “When developing and proving remote DP operations with renowned partners as Østensjø, Solstad, DeepOcean and Kongsberg Maritime, Remota will be in position to offer DP from Remote Operation Centres to the wider DP market. Our customers will benefit from lower operating costs and higher crew utilisation and flexibility.”

The partnership is formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU),