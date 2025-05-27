Kongsberg Maritime Launches the TTH Tunnel Thruster Series

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime announces the launch of its new Tunnel Thruster type TTH – the Harmonised series – setting new standards in performance and reliability with a compact, modular design that allows for flexible installation and optimal integration into a wide range of vessel types.

“This enhanced and harmonised thruster range was developed based on our experience and expertise of over 60 years. The range offers performance and easy installation, something that is demanded by several vessel segments, and we will continue to develop the range to eventually meet the needs of owners in every segment, from workboats to large cruise ships,” says Anton Westerlund, VP Product Management, Thruster Systems.

Key innovations include:

Compact thruster design for easier hull integration and reduced installation footprint

Modular design with one core module covering several propeller diameters

Hydrodynamically optimised blades for improved efficiency and reduced noise and vibration.

Equipment Health Monitoring (EHM)-compatible

Optional non-polluting sealing solutions available

Suitable for the highest Baltic ice classes - Polar Class 6 and 7

The clearance between the propeller blade tip and the tunnel plating on the TTH has been increased. This allows for easier installation and reduces paint erosion in the propeller path. It also further reduces noise and vibration levels. The new TTH series meets the demanding requirements of dynamic positioning (DP) and auxiliary propulsion applications.

The TTH series supports both controllable pitch (CP) and fixed pitch (FP) configurations and is fully interchangeable with existing Kongsberg type TT thrusters. Optional features such as the Super Silent (SS) tunnel and Trunk Mounted (TM) configuration further enhance onboard comfort and maintainability.

TTH units will be part of Kongsberg Maritime’s unique Thruster Support Pool, which drastically cuts thruster maintenance time by giving vessel owners access to a pool of immediately available, refurbished thrusters.

The first models in the new TTH series feature propeller diameters of 1650 mm and 1850 mm, and power ratings up to 1250 kW.

With the TTH series, Kongsberg Maritime leads the way in marine propulsion innovation that addresses the need of shipowners and charterers for performance, operational flexibility and ease of maintenance.