Kongsberg Maritime Drives Revolution for Historic Norwegian Royal Barge

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime, a global technology leader in maritime solutions, is proud to announce the successful completion of a project to convert the historic 'Kongesjaluppen 1976', a royal barge formerly used by the King of Norway, to fully electric propulsion.

The restoration project, undertaken in partnership with the KNM Narvik Foundation and the Naval Museum, has transformed the iconic vessel into a sustainable and environmentally friendly symbol of maritime heritage. The 'Kongesjaluppen 1976', now equipped with a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, designed by Kongsberg Maritime.

“This project has been a remarkable journey, combining our expertise in maritime technology with the rich history of this iconic vessel,” said Bjørn Jalving, Chief Technology Officer of Kongsberg Maritime. “We are thrilled to have played a role in preserving the legacy of the 'Kongesjaluppen 1976' while also demonstrating the potential of electric propulsion for sustainable maritime operations.”

The electrification of the 'Kongesjaluppen 1976' was a complex undertaking, requiring careful consideration of the vessel’s unique characteristics and historical significance. Kongsberg Maritime’s engineers worked closely with the project team to design and implement a solution that would meet the highest standards of safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Local people, including students from Horten Upper Secondary School, were actively involved in the project, providing valuable hands-on experience for students in various technical fields. This collaboration not only contributed to the success of the restoration but also inspired the next generation of maritime professionals.

The 'Kongesjaluppen 1976' will now be operated commercially by the Navy Veteran Ship Foundation, offering tours and charters to the public. This initiative will provide a unique opportunity for visitors to experience the history and beauty of this historic vessel while also supporting sustainable tourism.

As Kongsberg Maritime continues to drive innovation in the maritime industry, the electrification of the 'Kongesjaluppen 1976' serves as a powerful example of how technology can be harnessed to preserve the past and shape a sustainable future.