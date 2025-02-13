Kongsberg Maritime Develops Offshore Construction Vessel Mooring Solution

[By Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has developed an innovative mooring capable solution for Offshore Construction Vessels (OSCVs), expanding the capabilities of OSCVs beyond their current scope to include the pre-lay of mooring lines as a natural extension to original suction anchor capabilities.

By integrating a purpose designed anchor handling winch, shark jaws and stern rollers into the design of OSCVs at the newbuild stage, vessel owners can now equip their ships to perform a broader range of mooring operations. This advancement allows OSCVs to handle more tasks independently, filling the shortage of vessels capable of large-scale mooring installations.

Key Benefits of the Mooring Capable Solution:

• Enhanced Operational Window: The new system allows OSCVs to carry out a larger portion of mooring operations, extending their operational window and reducing the need for additional vessels at the field.

• Cost Efficiency: By expanding the operational capabilities of OSCVs, significant synergies can be achieved for the field developer.

• Safety and Efficiency: The addition of winches and stern rollers enables safer and more efficient over-stern deployment of mooring lines, a method commonly used by AHTS vessels.

• Flexible Installation Options: The winch can either be permanently installed or portable and loaded on board only when needed. The shark jaws and stern rollers are permanently fitted to the ship.

• Versatile Equipment: The subsea crane, a common feature of OSCVs, can lift and install suction piles, as well as hold the load of mooring chain. The winch package includes one drum for work wire and two cable lifters for handling chain. In combination with superior DP capabilities and a large deck area that makes for an efficient installation vessel

With regards to field development and mooring installation, OSCVs are currently limited to setting large suction piles or driven piles into the seabed using onboard cranes and ROVs, without requiring additional vessel equipment. While some mooring lines can be installed using ad hoc methods, the new solution from Kongsberg Maritime means that OSCVs can perform these tasks safer and more efficiently.

There will be a lack of vessels with subsea crane and sufficient deck area suited to support the planned high volume of both large anchors and mooring lines in the years to come. With the addition of this system, OSCVs become a more attractive and efficient solution, especially when there is a shortage of specialised mooring installation vessels.

Runar Hjelle, Sales Director, Offshore Construction & Support Kongsberg Maritime said, “The Kongsberg proposed adjustments to construction vessel newbuilds will position them to take on a larger portion of mooring line installations. These vessels have synergies with other field development activities, so the message to owners is why not make your construction vessels Mooring Installation Capable?”

With the new space-saving Kongsberg Maritime system, OSCVs are prepared for the installation of anchors and pre-lay of mooring lines (both chain and fibre rope) without compromising on their construction capabilities.

