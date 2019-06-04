KONGSBERG Launches Data Infrastructure Solution

By MarEx 2019-06-04 03:48:10

At Nor-Shipping this week, KONGSBERG will unveil Vessel Insight, a unique subscription-based service addressing the key challenges for digital adoption in the maritime industry. Vessel Insight’s secure and cost-efficient data infrastructure enables ship owners, managers and operators to unlock the value of their data.

Over the recent years there has been an exponential growth in the number of digital solutions offerings to the maritime industry. The adoption rate has, however, been relatively moderate. The key challenge preventing digitalization are the highly complex and customized integration of systems and equipment on board, which renders standardization very challenging. Accessing sufficient quality data securely from vessels has historically been so costly that it largely nulls out the potential gains in operational expenditure. Vessel Insight addresses this challenge.

“Digitalization in the maritime industry increases efficiency and safety and allows for a more environmentally sustainable way of working. However, digitalization requires access to quality data from vessels and it’s this part of the puzzle that Vessel Insight delivers. Vessel Insight is the infrastructure service that helps customers access structured data. This will make digitalization accessible to a wider user-base and help the maritime industry to be more sustainable in both economic and environmental terms,” says Hege Skryseth, President of Kongsberg Digital.

Vessel Insight enables customers to cost efficiently capture and aggregate quality data from their assets, and securely transfer them to the cloud. Through the Kognifai Marketplace, customers get access to a large range of leading applications and services that can turn their data into business value. This is the key to enable higher returns from investments in digital solutions, whether they are developed by KONGSBERG, the operators themselves or third parties.

“KONGSBERG’s long history as a leading provider of automation, bridge systems, our role as system integrator and provider of advisory applications gives us a unique insight in what is required to enable maritime digitalization. Combining deep domain knowledge with digital expertise has enabled us to create a solution that truly can accelerate the adoption of digital solutions in the maritime sector,” says Egil Haugsdal, President of Kongsberg Maritime.

Vessel Insight is available for purchase from August.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.