Kongsberg Expands Canadian Operations to COVE Innovation Hub

File image courtesy COVE

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-09 21:13:54

Kongsberg Maritime has expanded its Canadian operation by establishing a presence at COVE, the Centre for Ocean Ventures & Entrepreneurship, in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

Already a major player in the Canadian ocean technology sector with its East Coast Canadian headquarters located in Dartmouth’s Burnside Industrial Park since 1992, the addition of a new COVE office provides KONGSBERG with access to an 8-acre site, a 13-acre water lot, 2,850 feet of docks and piers, office space, 10,000 square feet of incubation space and 16,500 square feet of shop and lab space that it will share with other members of the ocean tech community.

The open culture at COVE is vital to sharing ideas that can improve performance and sustainability across the Canadian and global ocean economies.

“Our presence at COVE is a logical extension of our established Dartmouth office,” said Nick Burchill, Sales Manager for Kongsberg Maritime, Canada. “COVE keeps us in touch with developments in the local ocean tech sector and brings us closer to our customers and industry partners. We look forward to expanding on existing relationships and finding new ways to introduce Canadian ocean tech to the world.”

“We are very pleased to have KONGSBERG join the family of COVE tenants,” said Jim Hanlon, CEO of COVE. “This world-leading company has been a long-time part of the ocean technology community here in Atlantic Canada and now they are bringing their innovative ideas directly into COVE. We have already seen the KONGSBERG team with other COVE tenants on innovation projects and we are expecting to see more coming soon.”

