Kongsberg Discovery Names Sandeep Sandhu as Country Manager for US & Canada

[By: Kongsberg Discovery]

Sandeep Sandhu has held the position as General Manager for Kongsberg Discovery Canada since August 2023. In his new role he will also oversee Kongsberg Discovery’s activities in the USA.

The USA company is also changing its name from Kongsberg Underwater Technology Inc (KUTL) to Kongsberg Discovery US, LLC.

Plans for growth

President Martin Wien Fjell of Kongsberg Discovery is pleased to see an internal candidate take on more responsibility for a great region.

"Sandhu and his leadership team have expanded the business in Canada. I am confident he is the right person to lead Kongsberg Discovery and grow the business in the US, as well as continuing to develop the market in Canada," he says.

Prior to joining Kongsberg Discovery, Sandhu has extensive leadership experience in the technology sector. He entered the new role on September 1.

“He has relevant expertise and the right mindset, and I look forward to continuing to work with him in his leadership to deliver on our ambitious targets,” Fjell says.

Technology for discovering the secrets of the ocean

Kongsberg Discovery develops technology to ensure sustainable management of marine resources, monitor climate change and critical infrastructure, and safeguard national security. The technology and solutions are aimed at areas such as offshore operations, fisheries, marine research, maritime operations, ocean-based energy production, as well as the navy.

Sandhu emphasises the significant potential of the Canadian and US markets for the company. He already has a plan to expand Kongsberg Discovery's market share in his new region.

"The company has significant potential in both Canada and the US, and I am excited for what our teams will be able to deliver. Being able to spend more time in the US and getting to know our customers, partners, and our team in the weeks to come will be a key priority. I'm grateful for this opportunity," he says.

Kongsberg Discovery operates within segments and technologies with a particularly wide variety of stakeholders. The company operates within both commercial and defence markets, and in the intersection between the academic and commercial world.

A strong team in the US

Sandeep Sandhu was appointed as the interim general manager of KUTL, now Kongsberg Discovery US, LLC, in July of this year. The head office is located in Lynnwood, Seattle, and there are about 35 people based in this office, in addition to a team throughout the US. Sandhu is eager to take on this role and to further develop the ambitious plans set by the team.

“I have had this responsibility for just a few weeks, so I am eager to meet more people and to delve deeper into numerous issues. The American team is robust, and I believe that together we will achieve great success moving forward,” he states.

Sandhu will continue to serve as general manager of Kongsberg Discovery Canada. He will collaborate with the management team and the board to determine the best organizational structure for the market and customers.