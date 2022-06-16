Kongsberg Digital to Handle Floatel Internationals Digital Services

Image courtesy of Floatel

[By: Floatel]

Floatel International provides top-quality offshore Floatels for extreme conditions, and will now become a part of and benefit from Kongsberg Digital's digital infrastructure Vessel Insight.

Floatel is currently operating in the North Sea region, Australia, Gulf of Mexico and Brazil and have a fleet consisting of five semi-submersible accommodation and construction support vessels. The company is systematically working to reduce its emissions and optimize its operations. As a part of Kongsberg Digital´s infrastructure Vessel Insight, the goal is to gain better control and smarter solutions through digitalization. Vessel Insight will be deployed on all of Floatel International´s operational rigs.

– We are excited to be a part of Floatel International on their digital journey. They are experts in working under extreme conditions, and we are proud they have chosen us to support them in reducing emissions and proving optimal operations through digitalization, says Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President of Digital Ocean in Kongsberg Digital.

– One of our main focus areas is data-driven decarbonization. We hope to get the most out of apps such as Maress and will hopefully get better use of our fuel management data. With the Vessel Insight infrastructure and the Kognifai ecosystem, we have all our digital solutions in the same place and greater opportunities for further digitalization, says Alexander Östberg, Technical Manager at Floatel International.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.