Kongsberg Chooses Orolia Maritime VDR

By The Maritime Executive 2019-06-19 20:07:09

Orolia Maritime announces it has signed a multi-year contract with Kongsberg Maritime, a leading global technology corporation specialising in dynamic positioning and integrated bridge solutions (IBS), to provide Netwave NW6000 voyage data recorders (VDR). This further strengthens Orolia Maritime’s leading position in the maritime industry.

Thousands of vessels around the world depend on Kongsberg Maritime for safety, operational efficiency and sustainability. Due to significant developments in technology in recent years, the VDR systems previously installed by the Norwegian company were due to be upgraded and its global customer base required high-performance solutions for both refits and new vessels. With over 5,500 vessels currently sailing with Netwave VDR solutions, the company is the most qualified VDR manufacturer in the maritime industry and the Netwave NW6000 VDR System was selected after a competitive tendering process, as the best solution for Kongsberg Maritime’s requirements.

Geir Svendsen, Purchasing Director for Kongsberg Maritime, comments, “Our customers have fleets that travel all over the world, traversing some of the most remote waters on the planet. The worldwide service provided by Orolia Maritime, combined with the integration possibilities and ease of installation of its VDR solutions, makes it the perfect fit for Kongsberg Maritime and our customers.”

Chris Loizou, Orolia’s VP Maritime, says. “We pride ourselves on our expertise, the technical prowess of our products and our global service network. We’re very pleased to be able to support Kongsberg Maritime, a reference in the maritime industry, and the fleets which use our technology. We are looking forward to working with the team over the coming years and continuing to evolve our offering with the owner/operator in mind.”

The Netwave NW6000 features a network switch that is designed with built-in time and space in mind and provides scalability up to the largest vessels. It also has the possibility to record video from cameras placed in key locations on a vessel to provide additional information on the situation on-board and the possibility to integrate with various IBS (Integrated Bridge Systems). With this integration, the bridge crew have access to replay of various VDR recordings.

The Netwave NW6000 VDR has all IMO required certifications including Wheelmark, Russian Register, and China Class. In today’s market, it provides the smallest footprint, economical installation costs and unrivalled operational value.

