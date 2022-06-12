KM to Supply Aker Arctic with Propellers & Shafts for Newbuild Ships

Aker Artic

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime (KM) is celebrating the signing of a new contract with the design, development, engineering and consulting company Aker Arctic (Aker Arctic Technology Inc.) which will see KM supplying propellers and shafts for four newbuild SQ2020 corvette ships.

The process originated in September 2019 when FDFLOGCOM contracted Aker Arctic to design and deliver full shaftline system to SQ2020 corvettes and the Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) yard in Finland to build the vessels. Kongsberg Maritime’s delivery will consist of CPP controllable pitch propellers and shafts for the four vessels: each corvette will be equipped with two propellers, with the propeller blades, hubs and shafts.

KM’s controllable pitch propellers are available in ice-class, nozzle and open-water variants, with either four or five blades of high skew, moderate skew, nozzle or conventional types. With a highly efficient blade foot and blade bearing design calculated to avoid peak pressures and mitigate exposure to cavitation, KONGSBERG’s Kamewa CP-A propeller system exemplifies the principles which characterize the entire range, providing a 20% improvement in the power-to-weight ratio over its precursor. The new controllable pitch hub shape cuts down on drag, with sizes to suit power outputs ranging from approximately 500kW to 75MW.

“Kongsberg Maritime’s reputation for first-rate reliability, efficiency, build quality and cost-effectiveness swung the discussion in their favour when it came to sourcing CP-propeller systems for the new corvettes,” says Kari Laukia, Head of Equipment Business, Aker Arctic. “We can look forward to the vessels emerging from the RMC shipyard in complete confidence, knowing we’ve selected the best equipment for us to do the job.”

“We’re extremely proud to be a part of such an important project,” adds Niclas Dia, Area Sales Manager, Kongsberg Maritime. “Much will be demanded of the corvettes throughout their operational life, so the trust that has been shown in the high-performing dependability of our CPP systems is a real accolade.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.