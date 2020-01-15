Keppel Delivers First Rig of 2020

By The Maritime Executive 01-15-2020 04:28:23

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Keppel FELS Ltd (Keppel FELS), made its first rig delivery in 2020 safely, on time and within budget. Named Heimdal, the jackup rig is built to Keppel’s proprietary KFELS B Class design and is the fifth of eleven jackup rigs that Borr Drilling has ordered from Keppel.

Tan Leong Peng, Executive Director (Newbuilds) of Keppel O&M, said, “We are pleased to deliver our first rig of the year, which is also the fifth jackup rig that we have built for Borr Drilling. The KFELS B Class is a proven workhorse of the industry and we are confident Heimdal will contribute to Borr Drilling’s exploration efforts.

“Jackup utilization has been increasing and there is a strong market preference for high spec rigs as older rigs are being retired. With our strong track record in design, engineering and execution, Keppel O&M is committed to providing value added solutions for our customers.”

Following this delivery, Borr Drilling will have eight KFELS B Class rigs in their fleet.



With a market share of about a quarter of all jackup rigs delivered since 2000, the KFELS B Class is the workhorse of the industry and continues to be the preferred rig solution for shallow water exploration.

Developed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Offshore Technology Development, the cost-effective rig incorporates environmentally friendly features that reduce emissions and discharges. It is designed to operate in 400 feet water depth and drill to 30,000 feet, and is equipped with a full 15,000 psi BOP system, with accommodation for up to 150 personnel.

