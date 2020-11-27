Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd. Appoints New CEO

11-24-2020

Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd., as Manager of Keppel DC REIT, is pleased to announce that Ms Anthea Lee, 46, will be appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 15 February 2021, subject to regulatory approval. She succeeds Mr Chua Hsien Yang, who will be taking up a senior appointment in Keppel Corporation.

Ms Lee is currently Deputy CEO and Head of Investment at Keppel DC REIT Management, where she oversees investments and asset management. She has more than 20 years of experience in real estate investment, business development, asset management and project management.

Prior to joining Keppel DC REIT Management, she was Vice President, Investment, at Keppel REIT Management Limited, the manager of Keppel REIT, managing regional investments and divestments.

Before joining the Keppel Group in 2006, she was with JTC Corporation and Ascendas Land, where she was responsible for business development, asset management and project management of industrial and business park facilities and development for about 10 years.

Ms Lee holds a Bachelor of Science (Estate Management), Second Class Honours (Upper Division) from the National University of Singapore and a Master of Science (International Construction Management) from Nanyang Technological University.

Ms Christina Tan, CEO of Keppel Capital and Chairman of Keppel DC REIT Management, said, "Anthea has more than 14 years of experience in REIT management. She has been Deputy CEO of Keppel DC REIT Management since 2018 and has been identified and groomed as part of our succession planning. The Board looks forward to working with Anthea and the management team to continue refining and executing Keppel DC REIT's strategy to create value for all Unitholders.”

"We would also like to thank Hsien Yang for his effective leadership of the Manager over the past six years. Since its listing in 2014, Keppel DC REIT’s portfolio has grown significantly from $1 billion to $2.9 billion as at 30 September 2020, and delivered a total Unitholder return of approximately 323% as at 20 November 2020. We wish Hsien Yang continued success in his new role in Keppel Corporation."



