Keel Laying and Steel Cutting Ceremony at Damen Shipyards

Construction started of two OPV 2600 vessels for Pakistan Navy

Celebrating the start of the construction of a second batch of two Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Pakistan Navy, the chief of staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi started the steel cutting of the second vessel at Damen Shipyards Galatí on October 12 th 2022. The keel of the first vessel was laid shortly before. Ms Annelies Damen from the family company welcomed the Admiral and his company for a celebration of the continued co-operation.

Together with the keel laying of the first vessel planned for completion, first plates of steel were cut for the construction of the second of two Damen OPV 2600 multi mission patrol vessels. These will provide the Pakistan Navy with a highly effective search and rescue capability, and allow it to play an important role in safeguarding international trade routes from piracy and other threats. The ships are equipped for extended range and performance and benefit from advanced communication systems.

This order for two more OPV vessels from Damen was issued by the Pakistan Navy following their positive experiences with two OPV’s from the Shipyard Group they already operate. The initial order for construction of two OPV’s was awarded to Damen by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan’s Ministry of Defense Production following the completion of a transparent bidding process in which Damen’s design and construction proposal was found to be the most suited for Pakistan’s maritime needs. In February and November 2020, two OPV 2300’s were delivered. Performance and capabilities of these vessels, known in the Pakistan Navy as the Yarmook class, led to a second order. The two bigger OPV’s are planned for delivery in February and August 2024.

The Admiral underscored the importance of OPV’s in the maritime domain in his speech at the ceremony. These ships will act as force multipliers in enhancing the navy’s capability of safeguarding maritime frontiers and will offer more flexibility for the Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP) in the Indian Ocean. The Pakistan Navy has been playing its role in providing a secure sea environment, not only to Pakistan but also to the world community. The Admiral appreciated the professional competence of Damen design and construction teams. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from Pakistan Navy, from the Romanian Navy and local administration of the city of Galatí as well as directors from Damen Shipyards.

