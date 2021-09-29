KDI to Supply Simulation Solutions to Arab Marine Tech Academy

The Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport has adopted Kongsberg Digital maritime simulation solutions

[By: Kongsberg Digital]

Kongsberg Digital (KDI) has signed a contract to deliver an extensive suite of advanced and multipurpose simulation solutions to the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport Branch in Sharjah (AASTS), United Arab Emirates. The state-of-the-art simulators enable highly realistic training scenarios for different vessel types in various operations and weather conditions, and will be used in training and assessment of the Academy’s students as well as crew from government and private organizations.

“When we signed the agreement to establish the Sharjah branch of the AASTS, which is a prominent educational institution affiliated with the League of Arab States, we pledged to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to make this unit one of the best maritime academies worldwide,” comments His Excellency Dr. Ismail Abdel Ghaffar Ismail Farag, President of the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport. “We also promised to make it a maritime house of expertise that can be utilized to advance research, development and training in the UAE in general. In return, we received unlimited support from His Highness to establish a unique architectural and educational icon that surpasses some of the most prestigious universities and maritime academies around the world with its facilities and equipment.”

AASTS will deploy KDI’s market-leading simulation technology in its Maritime Simulation Center to create multiple virtual navigation environments, from ocean passage-making to berthing and port operations. They will also use KDI simulators to train students in the navigation skills and techniques needed to operate vessels efficiently and competently, including training in traditional celestial navigation.

“We chose KONGSBERG because of its extensive portfolio of more than 50 years in building maritime simulators for educational and training purposes, as well as their commitment to ensuring the safety of sea operations,” explains Dr. Capt. Ahmed Youssef, Associate Dean, College of Maritime Transport and Technology, AASTS. “Kongsberg Digital’s simulation systems create realistic scenarios with real people in different locations across the world, and can also be integrated with other simulation centers. This means that our virtual training will be on a par with field exercises, if not more realistic, especially with the addition of weather conditions and sailing environments that are difficult to access and conduct training in.”

Andreas Jagtøyen, Executive Vice President Digital Ocean, Kongsberg Digital, concludes: “We are honored to get the opportunity to assist AASTS in their goal to deliver outstanding training to mariners in the region. This contract is a clear demonstration of the versatility of our simulators. AASTS plans to provide advanced training, not only to their own students, but also to industrial professionals, navigators and captains from government and private organizations, encompassing a diverse range of vessels from container ships to offshore service vessels and yachts. We look forward to supporting AASTS in their business of training students and seafarers to cope with the ever-increasing complexity of the maritime industry, and to help them boost efficiency, sustainability and safety at sea.”

