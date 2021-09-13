Katadyn Desalination Wins Three-Year Contract with United States Navy

Katadyn Desalination, LLC, an enterprising desalination manufacturer in Petaluma California, is proud to announce that it has won a three-year contract to deliver lifesaving, hand-operated desalination devices for the United States Navy.

Katadyn Desalination is part of the Katadyn Group, the leading provider of reliable, sustainable, and simple solutions for safe drinking water treatment no matter the location. Whether outdoors, at sea, for emergency preparedness, humanitarian or tactical missions or industrial applications, clean water becomes a reality with Katadyn products. The brand’s diverse product line ranges from mobile water filter systems and chemical disinfectants, specialty freeze-dried meals and outdoor stoves to land-based desalination systems.

An evolution of its time-tested desalinization technology, the Survivor 35 hand-operated survival products deliver 4.5 liters of drinking water per hour in an emergency requiring sailors to abandon ship and survive in a life raft. These sturdy, reliable units have been a requirement for Navy vessels for more than three decades, with many other sectors of the marine industry also counting on Katadyn products like the Survivor 35 to deliver fresh water when it is needed most. The most widely used emergency desalinator on the market, the Survivor 35 is capable of producing enough drinking water for 7-20 people in an emergency situation. At only seven pounds, it is light enough to carry onboard any vessel.

Currently manufactured by the Katadyn Group in Kemppthal, Switzerland, sales and service of the Survivor 35 are being handled by Katadyn Desalination in Petaluma, California. The Petaluma facility is also the home of Spectra Watermakers, a Katadyn Group brand that focuses on energy-efficient desalination equipment for the marine, disaster relief, distributed infrastructure and military sectors.



