Kalmarine Expands to Europe

Stavanger, Norway - courtesy of Kalmarine By The Maritime Executive 06-08-2020 01:47:52

Kalmarine recently opened a new office in the maritime city of Stavanger, Norway to accommodate its continued growth and leverage the area’s diverse marine industry. Kalmarine is a leading provider of Marine Engineering/Naval Architecture Design Services, Project Management, and Business Development solutions for the marine industry.

In addition to the corporate headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, the new office space expands the office footprint and supports the company’s growth strategy. Kalmarine’s continued success in large vessel refits and conversions has led to a growing market demand requiring a physical presence in the European market. Recent industry developments have led to the need of being closer to the clients and opportunities.

As an industry leading provider of vessel refit solutions, Kalmarine provides strategic support to customers so that growth opportunities can be maximized with efficiency in implementation and reduced risk. The Kalmarine team has resources which can lead projects from concept through development, planning, contracting, and execution. As more and more operators look for full-service solutions to address their fleet needs Kalmarine is positioned to support their client’s product needs across all facets of the marine industry.

“The decision to expand our presence into Europe was a logical step in our business growth strategy,” said Christian Compton, Managing Director Kalmarine AS. “The area is rich with diverse maritime companies, including prominent ship owners & operators, shipyards, and vendors, as well as some of our closest clients and partners. We have the opportunity to further expand our capabilities in project management and design, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.