Kalmar to Supply Terminal Process Automation for Termont Montreal Inc.

By The Maritime Executive 04-28-2020 10:07:54

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply container terminal operator Termont Montréal Inc. (Termont) with a suite of Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions for its cargo-handling equipment fleet. The order, which also includes service deployment, configuration and ongoing support, was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q1 order intake, with delivery scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2020.

Termont is based at the Port of Montréal. Their Maisonneuve terminal has been running for over 25 years and handles over 500,000 TEU of containerised cargo per year. The company’s new Viau terminal, also in Montreal, provides additional space to accommodate customer growth. Termont’s fleet of cargo-handling equipment includes rubber-tyred gantry cranes, Front End Loaders and terminal tractors.

The order comprises a range of Kalmar SmartPort process automation solutions including SmartStack, SmartLift, SmartScreen and SmartMap which will be implemented across the entire cargo-handling equipment fleet.

SmartStack and SmartLift are process automation solutions which together help improve lift equipment operator productivity, reduce human error and improve terminal safety. Kalmar SmartScreen optimises work instructions for operators in order to reduce non-productive moves. SmartMap enables real-time and historical visualisation of equipment location and container routing in the yard.

Julien Dubreuil, General Manager, Termont: “Particularly during situations like the current pandemic, the ability to remotely access real-time and historical equipment data is invaluable. SmartMap, for example, will give us clear visibility over what our machines are doing between jobs and therefore help us identify where we can make improvements in operator training. Furthermore, we have been using the Navis N4 terminal operating system for some time, and now have the opportunity to automate a number of data collection functions to improve operator productivity, safety, and data accuracy.”

John Scott, Vice President, Automation Sales, Americas, Kalmar: “Kalmar SmartPort solutions help terminal operators be more efficient, to see the big picture, think on their feet, reduce complexity and make smarter decisions that boost efficiency. During the evaluation process Termont had the opportunity to visit Kalmar’s existing customers to learn about their experiences and to benchmark existing processes.”

Delivery of the SmartPort hardware will begin in Q2. Kalmar will provide a comprehensive package to Termont which includes setup, configuration, go-live planning and ongoing support.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.