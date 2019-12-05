JRC and Intellian Announce Strategic Maritime Satcom Partnership

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-05 14:10:38

Intellian, the global leader in mobile satellite communication antenna systems, has announced that it has signed a strategic partnership with Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC) in maritime satellite communication antenna technology.

The marine industry is moving forward with the era of smart shipping, and demand from ship operators to share ship-to-shore navigation information, which is aimed at increasing efficiency and productivity in ship operations, has rapidly grown in recent years. In this purpose, highly reliable and high-speed connection between ships-to-shore is critical.

Through this strategic partnership, Intellian and JRC will start from the mutual provision of satellite terminals and technologies, considering joint development in the future.

Key to the partnership is Intellian’s ability to provide a full range of proven, quality antennas to JRC, which is one of the largest and oldest companies in the maritime industry. This will strengthen JRC’s satellite communications business in the maritime business with the new partner, Intellian, having a large selection of maritime satellite antenna terminals.

Takayuki Komiya, Executive Officer of Marine Systems Division at JRC said: “The maritime industry is moving toward the era of smart shipping, and ship operators are looking for more insight into their operations to increase efficiency, productivity and to comply with regulations.”

Komiya added: “In order to contribute to this demand, JRC provides a service to share navigation information between ships and land through JRC equipment installed on approximately one third of the world’s commercial vessels. What’s critical is a reliable, high-speed connection between the ships and land, and thus JRC believes firmly that this new partnership will lead to further improvement of customer satisfaction.”

Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian, said: “Intellian is the global leader in mobile satellite communication antenna systems, and a logical choice to partner with JRC. Our cooperation will broaden the market for both brands, allowing us to serve our combined customer bases across a wider range of applications. By sharing our expertise and experience, Intellian and JRC will provide a range of products and services which are second to none.”

