Jos Raats Joins WhisperPower as Senior Vice President Business Development

WhisperPower, the renowned manufacturer of integrated energy supply and energy conditioning products for the marine and mobile markets, announced the appointment of Jos Raats as Sr. VP Business Development effective September 1st, 2023.

Jos is a seasoned industrial expert with a 40-year career spanning Engineering, Distribution, Network Development, Sales, and Marketing with global responsibilities. Most recently, Jos was associated with Kohler Power in various executive leadership roles, contributing to the lasting impact of the Kohler Marine brand. He previously held roles with General Motors and was involved in the revival of Detroit Diesel under Penske Corporation management. During the Daimler-Chrysler Off-Highway era, Jos managed the DDC EMEA business and directed the creation of JV activities for DDC in the EMEA region.



Roel ter Heide, WhisperPower Owner and CEO, commented, “We are excited to welcome Jos onboard the WhisperPower Team. His industry knowledge and extensive experience in General Management, Sales, Marketing, Engineering, and Global distribution will be invaluable in continuing the strong business momentum we've established, positioning the innovative WhisperPower portfolio as the benchmark brand for the industry.”



Jos is a graduate of the Automotive College (ATS) in the Netherlands and has completed executive MBA programs with TIAS (Tilburg University NL) and IMD (Lausanne CH). In his new role, Jos will be enhancing WhisperPower’s global network presence to support the unprecedented demand for its energy portfolio, which includes marine generator sets, inverters, chargers, monitoring, and remote diagnostics product offerings, as well as complete onboard integrated energy solutions.



Jos Raats: “Joining the WhisperPower Team, known for its unwavering focus on product excellence and customer satisfaction, is not just a job; it is a commitment to offer industry- compliant products and to back them with an "Only the Best will Suffice attitude," which adds pleasure to the challenge.”

