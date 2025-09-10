Jones Walker Maritime Practice Group Ranked Nationally

[By: Jones Walker LLP]

Jones Walker LLP is pleased to announce that its Maritime Practice Group received national rankings in the 2025 edition of Chambers USA by Chambers and Partners and in the 2025 Legal 500 United States guide.

The Maritime Practice Group was awarded national rankings in all three maritime categories in Chambers USA, including Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York), and Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory. The group was also recognized as a “Top Tier” firm in the Legal 500 United States Transport – Shipping: Finance category and ranked in the Transport – Shipping: Litigation and Regulation category.

One client remarked to Legal 500, “The Jones Walker LLP attorneys are thorough, efficient, and results oriented. Their advice also often includes a recommendation rather than simply stating applicable laws. They take the time to understand a client's business, which makes their advice practicable.”

The following Jones Walker maritime partners were listed individually as nationally recognized attorneys in Chambers USA:

William C. Baldwin, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Finance

George J. Fowler, III, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)

Grady S. Hurley, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)

R. Scott Jenkins, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Regulatory

Cindy Matherne Muller, Offshore Energy

The following Jones Walker maritime partners, special counsel, and associates were listed as nationally recommended attorneys in the Legal 500 United States: